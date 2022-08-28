LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $14.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.
About LXP Industrial Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
