LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $14.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.