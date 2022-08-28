MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.22

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.22 and traded as high as C$17.44. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$16.63, with a volume of 135,223 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.94.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4726427 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

