MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 105,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,569,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

