MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 105,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.