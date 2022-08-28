Maker Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Maker has a market capitalization of $748.24 million and $111.89 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $765.36 or 0.03837469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 395,218.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,025.59 or 0.10156138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

