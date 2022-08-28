Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.