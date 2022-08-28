Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Up 123.8% in August

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINMW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,808. Marlin Technology has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marlin Technology stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

