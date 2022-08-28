Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 15th

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Maverix Metals Stock Down 5.6 %

MMX stock opened at C$4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Featured Stories

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

