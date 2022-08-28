MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.14. MDA has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$16.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.82 million and a P/E ratio of 249.33.

MDA Company Profile

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$559.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$587.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDA will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

