Media Network (MEDIA) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Media Network has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $88,359.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.30 or 0.00046420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Media Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Media Network
Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.
Media Network Coin Trading
