MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 4,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,330. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of MedTech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAC. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

