Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.10.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.