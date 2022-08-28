Melcor REIT (MR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Melcor REIT Stock Performance

Melcor REIT has a 12-month low of C$21.80 and a 12-month high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.15 million during the quarter.

