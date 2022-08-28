Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0433

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

