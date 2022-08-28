Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $155.49 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,418,985 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $155,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 15,736,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,399,535. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

