Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $224,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,023,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,839,832. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

