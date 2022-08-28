Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 118,312 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,312 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.75% of Perrigo worth $38,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PRGO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 552,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,979. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.57%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.