Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 225,962 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,316,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,962 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $135,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. 907,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

