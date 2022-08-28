Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.51. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

