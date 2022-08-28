Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $46.73 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00014438 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $46.73 million and $976,007.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,492,170 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

