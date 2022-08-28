Metro Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$70.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. Metro has a 52 week low of C$59.14 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.82.

Get Metro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.89.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

