Metronome (MET) Trading 95.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (MET) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 95.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $709,818.47 and $179.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,392,313 coins and its circulating supply is 14,247,739 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

