MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $82,332.50 and $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000230 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,186,372 coins and its circulating supply is 171,884,444 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

