Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.53. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 59,005 shares traded.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.65 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

In other news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,500.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

