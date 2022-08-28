MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Hits $52,937.47

MicroMoney (AMM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $52,937.47 and $72,471.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087700 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

