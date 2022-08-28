Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Middleby has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 364.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 137.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 8.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

