Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $511,548.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

