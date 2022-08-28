Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.60. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 4,000 shares.
Mirasol Resources Trading Down 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Mirasol Resources Company Profile
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
