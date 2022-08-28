Mist (MIST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Mist (MIST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Mist has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $90,726.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00129344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084391 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare,

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

