Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $61,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

CME Group Trading Down 1.4 %

CME opened at $196.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average is $216.21. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

