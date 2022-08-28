Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 891,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $55,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,361,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

