Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $46.71 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $46,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

