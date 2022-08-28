Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.39 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $53,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 154,779 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $206.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $336.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

