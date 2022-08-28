Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $42,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,048 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

