Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.5% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.66 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

