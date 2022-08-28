Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of CoStar Group worth $58,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,090,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,234,000 after purchasing an additional 557,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.32 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

