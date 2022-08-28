Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,461 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.36% of Abiomed worth $54,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $258.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.71 and its 200 day moving average is $281.17. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

