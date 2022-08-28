Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Twilio worth $49,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

