Mobius (MOBI) Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Mobius (MOBI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $25,441.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mobius has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Mobius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,157,817 coins. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network.

Mobius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

