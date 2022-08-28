Molecular Future Tops One Day Trading Volume of $233,242.00 (MOF)

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Molecular Future has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $233,242.00 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Molecular Future coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future (MOF) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Molecular Future

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

