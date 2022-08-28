Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $77.74 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.36 or 0.00722098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001832 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,166,753 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
