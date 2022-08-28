MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Increased by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 22.1% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $353.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

