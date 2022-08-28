Moonpot (POTS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

Moonpot (POTS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $8,687.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonpot
Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonpot
Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.