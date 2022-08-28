Moonpot (POTS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

Moonpot (POTS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $8,687.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonpot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.