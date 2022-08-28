Morgan Stanley Trims Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price to $28.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 86,503 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 29.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 592,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 134,667 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.