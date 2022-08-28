Morgan Stanley Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $383.33

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $383.33 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tesla to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $333.33 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $288.09 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $414.50. The company has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.35.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,739 shares of company stock valued at $50,572,529. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.