Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Morguard North American Stock Performance
Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American Company Profile
Read More
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.