Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

