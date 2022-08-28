Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00016140 BTC on exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $276,463.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit (CRYPTO:MCO2) is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

