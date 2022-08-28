Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

MSI traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.32. 802,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.00. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.11.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

