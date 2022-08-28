MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.46 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $57.06 million and $5.46 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

