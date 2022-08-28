M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

