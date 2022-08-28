Mute Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.29 Million (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Mute has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $104,950.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mute has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mute alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083833 BTC.

About Mute

MUTE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.